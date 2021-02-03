Boris Johnson to lead clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore and healthcare workers

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson will lead the nation in clapping for Captain Sir Tom Moore and healthcare workers this evening (Wednesday).

The Second World War veteran, who inspired a nation after raising tens of millions of pounds for the NHS, passed away on Tuesday after contracting coronavirus.

It was announced over the weekend, by his family, that he was admitted to hospital after testing positive for covid-19 and it was there where he died.

During the first national lockdown, Sir Tom attempted to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden, with his zimmer frame before his 100th birthday in April

The challenge went viral and he quickly became an inspiration, raising more than £32m for the NHS before being knighted by the Queen in July.

Mr Johnson has encouraged people to join in with a national clap for Sir Tom and healthcare workers at 6pm today.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them."

In a statement, Prime Minister Mr Johnson said: "Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word.

"In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country's deepest post-war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit."