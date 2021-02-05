M4 will be closed again this weekend between junctions 6 and 8/9

Part of the M4 will be closed again this weekend as work continues to create a smart motorway through the Berkshire stretch.

It will be shut from 8pm tonight (Friday) until 6am on Monday (February 8).

The closure will be in place, in both directions, from junction 6 at Slough to junction 8/9 at Maidenhead.

A signed diversion will be in place.

The work, to create a smart motorway between junction 3 at Hayes, and junction 12 at Theale started in 2018. It is expected to finish next year and will have cost around £848m.

The changes will "create an additional lane for traffic, which will increase capacity and reduce congestion, with more technology on the road to smooth traffic flows and manage incidents and more reliable journey times", according to Highways England.