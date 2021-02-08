Thatcham Town unlikely to continue Southern League season

THATCHAM Town chairman Dave Melin believes it will be difficult for the Southern League to complete the 2020/21 football season.

The Kingfishers haven’t played a league match since November 3, due to coronavirus restrictions putting a stop to ‘non-elite’ sport.

Town have only played eight games this season and it’s becoming increasing likely that the current campaign will unable to finish.

Melin admitted: “It is very unlikely that there will be any football for us moving forwards and the leagues are reviewing recommendations about what to do with the season.

“Personally, I can’t see how they can complete it.

“We have played eight games in five months, so to play another 30 doesn’t seem correct.

“You have to look at the format of the league in order to fulfil the fixtures and on top of that we don’t know when we’ll be allowed to play or have fans back in.

“Even if you extend it [the season] you are still looking at three games a week and possibly infringing on next season.”

Thatcham are at Step 4 and have received support with funding, which is part of a winter support package from the Government.

The club have to complete paperwork and based on the results, it will determine if they receive funding and how much they will receive.

Melin said: “I think, as a Step 4 club, there is a maximum of £15,000 in terms of funding and we’re in the process of going through a lot of paperwork for it all.

“It’s a very strange time for everyone, but ultimately the football club is a business and it needs to be looked at as a business and run as one.

“We’re looking to see what is available to us, but we haven’t been able to have anyone through the doors, from a football perspective, since November 3.”