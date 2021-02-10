Newbury will have inspection ahead of Betfair Super Saturday

NEWBURY Racecourse will complete an inspection of the track at 8.30am on Friday, ahead of this weekend's Betfair Super Saturday.

Freezing conditions throughout the week has put the meeting in doubt, but the covers have been on the track all week and they will stay on until Friday's inspection.

Speaking on a call hosted by Great British Racing, Lambourn trainer Nicky Henderson said: “It is a big day in the national hunt calendar.

“It’s big because it’s Newbury and it’s local to us and the Betfair Hurdle is the most valuable and prestigious handicap of the year.

“It is an important weekend. We have plenty of runners as well and it is vital that the racing gets the green light, but we have to stay positive and make sure we do what we need to do.”

Meanwhile Keith Ottesen, clerk of the course, added: “The forecast is for it to be very cold all week. We'll just keep an eye on it and hope for the best.

“We will monitor it closely all week. We've done what we can and we'll hope for the best.”

If the meeting does go ahead, it's sure to be a thrilling day of action as the Betfair Hurdle, the Betfair Denman Chase and the Betfair Cheltenham Free Bet Pot Builder Chase, registered as the Game Spirit, all take place.