Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury will be rescheduled after track fails early inspection

THE Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury Racecourse will be rescheduled for next week, after the track failed an early inspection due to freezing conditions.

Sub zero temperatures has hit West Berkshire, and most parts of the country this week, and it was doubtful that racing would be able to take place - despite the best efforts from those at Newbury.

However, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced a contingency plan for the racing, ensuring that the meeting wouldn't be lost, and as a result it will be moved to Sunday, February 21.

It now means that the running of this significant card, which see's the Betfair Hurdle, the Betfair Denman Chase and the Betfair Cheltenham Free Bet Pot Builder Chase, registered as the Game Spirit, will still go ahead.

Nicky Henderson, who had several runners across the day, said: "We are all delighted that this Saturday's Newbury card could be transferred to the following Sunday and Newbury Racecourse, their sponsors, the BHA and ITV Racing are to be commended.

"We certainly intend to run both Buzz and Mister Coffey in the rescheduled Betfair Hurdle, but Altior is not a definite runner and we will be discussing the pros and cons with Pat and Christopher Pugh.

"The going will obviously be all-important, as it always is in his case, and the proximity to Cheltenham is an issue for discussion, but we will keep everybody informed of developments."