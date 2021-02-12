Fire crews attend blaze in Thatcham

IN the early hours of this morning (Friday), a fire crews from Newbury and Kingsclere were called out to attend to a blaze at Thatcham computer recycling centre.

They were supported by appliances from Hungerford and Mortimer as the teams worked throughout the freezing conditions to put the fire out and nobody was hurt.

Using jets, breathing apparatus, ladders and foam, the crews managed to control the situation just before 4am.