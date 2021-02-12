Hungerford Town manager Danny Robinson praises the character of the squad

HUNGERFORD Town manager Danny Robinson has backed his players to respond against Hemel Hempstead Town after back-to-back defeats in the National League South.

The Crusaders suffered a 3-2 away defeat to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday before losing 4-0 at Oxford City three days later.

Robinson knows how significant a quick reaction would be, in their bid to remain in the play-off places in the league.

He said: “This team is full of character and like I have always said, we have a very honest and hard-working group of players.

“We will make mistakes, and I will as a manager, but it is how you learn from them and how you go about putting them right.

“My belief is solely with them and we have just got to work hard and put it right so we can try to get a positive result on Saturday.”

Ex-Crusader Harvey Bradbury scored twice for City on Tuesday, while Alfie Potter and James Roberts were also on the scoresheet.

“To beat us 4-1 at our place and then 4-0 on Tuesday, you can’t say that’s a fluke, you just have to hold your hands up because they are a very good side,” admitted Robinson

“Could we have cut out individual mistakes? Yes, of course we could. There was an opportunity on the stroke of half-time where we could’ve gone in at 1-1, but we didn’t.”

Despite suffering consecutive defeats, the former Thatcham boss believes they are still in a brilliant position.

He said: “This league is an unforgiving one and if you make mistakes you get punished.

“There is never once when I have looked at my players this year and thought we could be in trouble.

“We’re competitive in every game and to roll over is not a remit of a Danny Robinson side,” he said. “It’s about hard work and having that extra bit of quality, which we do have in abundance.”

The club will conduct a pitch inspection on Friday, ahead of their proposed league game with Hemel. Sub zero temperatures have hit West Berkshire, putting their home game at Bulpit Lane in doubt.