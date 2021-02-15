On this day in 1971: 'Decimal Day' in West Berkshire

On February 15, 1971, life in West Berkshire changed forever.

On that day, the UK finally phased out tanners, shillings and half-crowns and thruppeny bits and replaced the currency with a decimalised system.

From then on, most shops, banks and traders would only deal in the new system of pounds and pence.

The switch had been announced five years in advance and West Berkshire residents had plenty of time to prepare. In the run-up to 'D-Day', the Newbury Weekly News' coverage from the time reported on the various initiatives to help educate the public about the new decimal system.

An article dated November 19, 1970, reports that Newbury and Thatcham chambers of commerce sponsored a series of talks on decimalisation for local traders.

The chambers also organised events at the Fair Close Old People's Centre in the New Year, with elderly residents dropping in for mock-up shopping trips. A counter was set up inside the centre and 'shoppers' were able to purchase items in decimalised currency.

Instructional films and pamphlets were also rolled out at local social clubs. This engagement drive continued through to D-Day itself.

An article of February 11, 1971, highlights the work of Newbury's 'decimal training officers', eight shopworkers who took time out of their day to explain the new system of pounds and pence to the elderly.

The training was well received and William Grange, an Andover Road pensioner, said: "I have seen four films on decimalisation but I learned more in the two hours this afternoon than I did from them."

The change over created extra works for retailers and banks.

In another article from February 11 the NWN reported that as a result of the banks having to close for a few days in the run-up to D-Day to convert customers' accounts, they had to cope with firms drawing wages early - as opposed to the usual paydays of Thursday and Friday.

Newbury store Camp Hopson trained their staff well in advance and were ready to switch over by D-Day. Charts were put up in every department to help customers. Store owner David Hopson said: "There may be some initial inconvenience, particularly to old people. I think people will settle down quickly and soon everyone will acclimatise."

WHSmith - then known as W. H. Smith and Son - appointed a special ombudsman to deal with queries at the till and the local branch of Boots announced that it would continue to accept old pounds, shillings and pennies well into March.

The campaign to educate the local public was coupled with a drive to recycle obsolete coins. An 'Irish' fountain - complete with leprechaun statues - was put up in Newbury in the week leading up to D-Day. The public were encouraged to toss old pennies into the water and the money was donated to the local old people's welfare association to pay for holidays for pensioners who would otherwise not be able to afford one.

ASSISTANTS RECEIVE INSTRUCTIONS AT MARKS AND SPENCER ON NEW DECIMAL CURRENCY MACHINES WHICH WILL COME INTO OPERATION ON D-DAY - JANUARY 21, 1971

