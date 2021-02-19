Comfort Inn hotel in Padworth could become affordable housing

A WEST Berkshire hotel could be converted into affordable housing and have a block of flats built behind it.

Flexistay has applied to change the use of the Comfort Inn on the A4 in Padworth from a hotel to houses.

West Berkshire Council has been using the hotel as temporary accommodation for homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The existing building will be converted in 20 flats under the scheme, with a second block of 20 flats proposed behind the hotel.

The 40 flats will range from one to three bedrooms.

Planning documents said that the flats would be 100 per cent affordable and “provide stability for low income or vulnerable families in the area”.

They add “this will provide economic security and other benefits for those struggling to meet day-to-day needs due to high rental costs”.

The flats will be available for renting through Rentplus, a housing provider on a Let to Buy scheme.

The applicant said that the homes would be in a convenient location between Reading and Newbury with good transportation links to provide more employment opportunities and options for residents.

A Jetblack bus service runs between Reading and Newbury, and Aldermaston Station is a 15- minute walk away, it said.

“Due to the convenient location, between Reading and Newbury, and good transportation links around the site provide more employment opportunities and options for its residents further contributing and thus improve quality of life and standards of living further.

“The construction process will support apprentices, encouraging the enhancement of education in the local area.

“This in turn will develop a high skills set, pushing economic growth and creating a better standard of living in the long run.”

In terms of sustainability, the applicant said that limitations on car parking space and accommodation of cycle spaces should encourage cycling and the use of more sustainable means of transportation.

“This will encourage the reduction in the carbon footprint while also help sustain local jobs, promoting the economic value of public transport as well as the huge environmental benefits,” documents state.

Application documents say that the number of parking spaces will increase from 34 to 50, and 20 cycle spaces are proposed.

View the application by entering 21/00080/FULEXT into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.