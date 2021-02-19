Nominations open for Thatcham Civic Awards

PEOPLE are being asked to nominate Thatcham residents who have risen to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thatcham Town Council is looking to recognise the people and groups who have done great things for their community for the 2021 Civic Awards.

Each year a maximum of three gold awards are presented to those who have either achieved a significant milestone that year or who have done something special for the community in the past 12 months.

The town council also wants to recognise people and organisations who have done amazing things in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They may have made face masks or scrubs, delivered groceries or medications to the vulnerable or generally stepped up when their neighbours needed them.

Mayor of Thatcham Mike Cole said: “There are some amazing people working behind the scenes in Thatcham’s community and this is the perfect opportunity to give them the recognition that they deserve, so please get nominating now as all nominations will be carefully considered.”

Nomination forms are available at www.thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or by calling the town council offices on (01635) 863592.

Nominations must be received at the town council offices by Friday, March 19.

Last year’s awards were not held because of the pandemic. The last winners in 2019 were The Rosemary Appeal and Thatcham Park Primary School headteacher Alison Webster for their contribution to Thatcham’s community.