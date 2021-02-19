National League South season is declared null and void after votes were counted

CLUBS in the National League South and North have voted to declare their season null and void after the results of the vote on Thursday evening were announced.

At the start of February, clubs in the National League System were given the option to vote on the outcome of the current season.

The 66 clubs across the three divisions had to decide whether they want to continue, with the option of low interest loans, or null and void the leagues.

Despite the season ending for teams in both the South and North divisions, it can continue for clubs in the Premier division after they requested to vote separately.

It now means that Hungerford Town will be unable to continue their campaign, despite sitting in the play-off spots since it began in October.

A full statement from the National League said: "Earlier this month, The National League distributed four resolutions for Member Clubs to consider the outcome of the 2020/21 season.

"With relevant voting thresholds now met for each resolution, The National League can confirm the outcome of this process as follows."

Resolution One

In summary: Step One and Two to be split in deciding the outcome of 2020/21 Playing Season. As a Special Resolution, a voting percentage of 75% or higher was required to pass.

National League: (for) 21- (against) 0

National League North: 16-6

National League South: 9-12

Result: Passed

As a result, Resolution Four is disregarded.

Resolution Two (National League only)

In summary: The National League 2020/21 Playing Season (Step One) to be declared null and void. A minimum 51% majority was required for Resolution Two to pass.

National League: 7-13

Result: Not Passed

As a result, the National League National Division will continue to operate for the remainder of the season

Resolution Three (National League North and South only)

In summary: The National League North and South 2020/21 Playing Season (Step Two) to be declared null and void. A minimum 51% majority was required for Resolution Three to pass.

National League North: 15-7

National League South: 9-12

Result: Passed

Resolution is passed and consequently the season at Step Two is null and void. With the voting procedure now closed, National League North and South fixtures will cease with immediate effect.