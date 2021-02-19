Hungerford Town reacts as National League South season is declared null and void

HUNGERFORD Town will not be able to continue their incredible National League South campaign after it was announced the season will be declared null and void.

Teams across the National League system [Premier, North and South] were voting throughout February to determine the outcome of the season.

The 66 clubs had the option to decide whether they want to continue, with the option of low interest loans, or null and void the leagues.

National League clubs voted separately and therefore will continue, but teams in the South and North have to stop immediately.

It will no doubt come as a huge blow for the Crusaders, who have enjoyed a solid season as they have been situated in the play--off spots since October.

A number of players and the management team, included Danny Robinson, have taken to social media to express their feelings about the announcement.

Robinson said: "Training & preparing for Saturday only to get told we have been null and voided. Heartbreaking for all concern at Hungerford Town as so much effort had been put in even just to compete this season both on and off the pitch. Time to reflect, learn and move on."

Meanwhile, club chairman Patrick Chambers said: "A fantastic season and one to be proud of and to build on for future seasons. Here to stay. No more relegation battles."

