West Berkshire Museum run story competition

WEST Berkshire Museum is running a short story competition for young people this spring.

Young writers are being asked to create a story inspired by eight objects in the museum collection – and the challenge is to include every item in the story.

Stories can be sci-fi, detective, mystery or myth – anything you want to write about.

The competition is open to young people aged seven to 12 years old and stories must be a maximum of 500 words in length.

Learning and participation officer Clare Bromley said: “We know this is a challenging time for young people and their families with so many places closed, so we wanted to encourage them to get creative and use their imagination to write short stories.

“As a museum in the heart of West Berkshire, it’s important for us to still engage with local communities.”

The winning entries will be showcased in a special exhibition at West Berkshire Museum in the summer.

The winners will receive a 50-per-cent discount on any one item in the museum shop as well as an additional prize.

For information about the objects and how to enter the competition, go to www.westberkshireheritage.org/life-long-learning

The deadline for all entries to the competition is 4pm on Sunday, April 18.