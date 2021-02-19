Police appeal for witnesses following robbery in Newbury

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Newbury.

At around 5pm on Wednesday (February 17), a 23-year-old woman was walking through the subway underneath the A339 from Abbots Road to Eeklo Place when she was approached by two men.

One of the men held her by the throat while the other went through her pockets, stealing a bank card and a small quantity of cash. They then fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered no serious injuries but was left with reddening and marks on her neck.

The first offender is described as being a white male, around 5ft 8ins tall and wearing dark clothing and a balaclava. The second male was also white, around 6ft 3ins and wearing a black North Face jacket and Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Investigator Jayne Rogers, based at Newbury police station, said: “The offenders in this incident appear to have deliberately targeted a lone female and while she suffered no injuries, she was left extremely shaken by what happened.

“People have the right to feel safe walking alone and we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our communities.

“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area or walking through the underpass that evening to think about whether they saw two males fitting the descriptions or acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online with reference number 43210067802.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.