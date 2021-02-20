Thames Valley Police appeal as Newbury boy, 12 , bitten by dog

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous dog incident in Newbury.

At 2.50pm on Thursday, February 18, in a field off Elizabeth Avenue in Wash Common, a large black Labrador chased a 12-year-old boy, before knocking him to the floor and biting him.

The dog was dragged away from the boy by the owner, who then left.

The owner of the dog is described as a white woman, aged approximately between 20 and 25 years. She had red hair, and was wearing black coloured coat, jeans and boots.

The boy sustained injuries to his forearm and legs, and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Grant Summersbee, of Newbury Police Station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a frightening experience for this 12-year-old boy.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by either calling 101, or reporting online, quoting reference number 43210069282.

“Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”