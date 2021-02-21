Podcasts commemorate 1,150 years since the Battle of Ashdown

Pictured above, a familiar sight for walkers along the Streatley Ridgeway area, a view over the Thames at the Goring Gap from Lardon Chase painted by landscape artist Anna Dillon using oil paint built up in thin layers to achieve bold colours and a sense of luminosity. Read about Anna and see more of her work on Newbury today https://bit.ly/2NK6x4i

ANNA Dillon and drone photographer Hedley Thorne, whose work featured in the NWN last year, are friends and collaborators, sharing a love of the landscape and its history.

At the start of 2021 they committed to publishing a series of podcasts, to commemorate 1,150 years since the Battle of Ashdown which may have taken place near to where they both live in the Berkshire Downs; these are published on Twitter.



He said: “I have been very lucky working with Anna towards a joint exhibition this September at Radley College, as she has been painting many of my aerial photographs of the area in her own highly sought-after style. To help us with this we have walked and studied the area closely and have been looking back at its history.

“I have admired Anna’s work for many years now – I have always related to her paintings well because of my regular walks up on the Downs which are the subject of most of her work. I have even developed my own photographic style under her artistic influence. It was therefore an honour to have done research and work with her, and to have seen the development of her

various artworks at different stages as they are created.”



Their podcasts exploring the history and landscape connected can be accessed through Anna’s website http://www.annadillon.com

Hedley Thorne View from Lowbury