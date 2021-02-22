Carys Cox thrilled with first Worcester Warriors appearance since October

CARYS Cox made her eagerly-anticipated return from injury for Worcester Warriors as they suffered a narrow 17-10 defeat to Exeter Chiefs in the Women’s Allianz Premier 15s.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since October, due to an ongoing knee injury which required surgery.

After the operation, Cox has been working hard in rehab to return to the Warriors squad.

She said: “I had my operation in October, so I have had a pretty quick turn around.

“It’s been an ongoing thing and my knee has been giving me problems for the last two years and after an MRI scan, it showed that I needed to have an operation.

“Luckily I didn’t have to wait for the operation, but thankfully it’s done now and I shouldn’t have any more problems.

“I just need to stay on top of rehab and training.”

Despite suffering a defeat to Exeter, Warriors did secure a losing bonus point and Cox believes there are positives to take.

“It was neck and neck for the whole game and until the last five minutes it was 12-10 and we just weren’t clinical enough.

“It was really positive and it’s the best I have seen the team play in a while,” admitted Cox. “We played well against Harlequins and DMP Durham Sharks and we had a setback against Wasps, but the game against Exeter was different.

“Personally I think I played okay and I am happy with the performance, but I know I have to work on things before the next game.”

The former Park House pupil is grateful that, amongst the coronavirus pandemic, she is able to continue playing rugby.

She said: “It has been a strange season for everyone and we have been so lucky and grateful that we’re allowed to play.

“Covid hasn’t helped a lot of sport and it’s not helped women’s rugby either because I feel like it was on the up before all of this.

“But we, as a team, have seen more of each other than anyone else because of the rules and I think it’s definitely brought us together.”