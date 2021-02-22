Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury's Jason Heaver secures PDC tour card at qualifying school

He will compete on the PDC Pro Tour for the very first time

Jason Heaver. Pic: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

NEWBURY has another darts player to represent the town as Jason Heaver secured a PDC Tour Card at the Qualifying Schools Final on Monday.

Heaver will compete on the PDC ProTour for the first time after he came through the field in the UK Qualifying School to win a Tour Card on day two.

A production planner who has previously qualified twice for the UK Open as an amateur, Heaver hit back from 3-1 and 4-2 down in his final against Alan Soutar to win four straight legs in a 6-4 triumph.

Heaver edged out Lewis Williams 6-5 in their last-four clash, averaged 100 in a win over Martin Lukeman and also defeated former Tour Card holders Andrew Gilding and David Pallett on the day.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said Heaver. “I never thought I was going to do this today but it felt brilliant.

“I’m over the moon. I never thought I was going to get here, playing in this, going through today is brilliant. I really am looking forward to it.

“I’m going to be a dad again in nine weeks, so let’s see what the future holds!”

Heaver will now be competing on the Pro Tour along with Luke Humphries.

In March 2020, the 46-year-old reached the second round of the UK Open before losing 6-4 to Kyle McKinstry on the main stage in Minehead.

