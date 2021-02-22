Tickets go on sale for drive-in Horrible Histories at Newbury Racecourse

TICKETS went on sale at 8am this morning (Monday, February 22) for Car Park Party Horrible Histories, which is back at the racecourse in April, due to the demands of children - and parents - across the country.



The drive-in tour is visiting 15 locations across the UK, including Newbury Racecourse on Tuesday, April 13, at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets went on sale this morning.



Having staged their Covid-safe production to delighted audiences at the racecourse last summer, Birmingham Stage Company and Coalition Agency have added 25 Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain shows to the Car Park Party Easter line up alongside David Walliams Billionaire Boy.



The theatre show features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and more historical characters from our barmy past.



Actor/director Neal Foster from Birmingham Stage Company said: “I’m over the moon to be back on tour with Barmy Britain after it’s hugely successful tour last summer. It’s weird and wonderful to be performing in car parks and to see the audience having fun behind their windshields. We can’t wait to get back out there”.



Horrible Histories Live on Stage is based on the bestselling books written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown and published by Scholastic. It first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then, the Birmingham Stage Company has produced 18 different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children’s show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories Live on Stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon, performing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, New Zealand and Australia, where it performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.



Terry Deary is the author of Horrible Histories which is the world’s bestselling children’s history book series. The series is illustrated by Martin Brown. There are over 80 Horrible Histories titles with sales over 30 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 300 fiction and non-fiction books for young people.



This fantastic show entertains all ages with its hysterical historical journey through the barmiest bits of British history.



carparkparty.com.





Tuesday 13th April Newbury Racecourse (2pm & 5pm)





Car Park party will be adhering to all the current Covid-19 social distancing guidelines to ensure everybody has an enjoyable and very safe experience:



It is an organised gathering whereby it is known in advance those who are attending, enabling contact with attendees before, during and after the event.



No different from people attending other social-distanced events, the expectation is that people will already be attuned to the measures required.



There will be traffic management team on site and all vehicles will be parked two metres apart.



Tickets will be scanned through the windows, so no human contact necessary.



There will be a range of food and beverage offering available at the event and we will be adhering to all the COVID-19 government guidelines.



Toilet facilities will be provided with social distancing health and safety management and sanitization measures in place.



