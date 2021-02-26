Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police warn residents of robberies in Newbury area

Any suspicious activity should be reported

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

police

THAMES Valley Police is warning residents about potential robberies after a number of incidents in the Queens Road and York Road area of Newbury recently.

The police reported that a number of shed burglaries had taken place and those in the area should be extra vigilant.

Any suspicious activity or crimes should be reported on 101 (non-emergency) or 999 (emergency/crime in progress).

