Police warn residents of robberies in Newbury area

People aged 40-49 next on the list for a Covid-19 vaccine
Fri, 26 Feb 2021
THAMES Valley Police is warning residents about potential robberies after a number of incidents in the Queens Road and York Road area of Newbury recently.
The police reported that a number of shed burglaries had taken place and those in the area should be extra vigilant.
Any suspicious activity or crimes should be reported on 101 (non-emergency) or 999 (emergency/crime in progress).
Please be aware there have been shed burglaries in the Queens Road and York Road area of Newbury recently. Report any...Posted by TVP West Berkshire on Thursday, 25 February 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News