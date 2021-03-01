Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Nominations for Newbury Civic Awards extended

Entries for the two categories must be submitted by Wednesday

NOMINATIONS for two categories in the 2021 Newbury Town Civic Awards have been extended until Wednesday (March 3).

Anyone wishing to enter either the Young Persons Civic Award or the Environmental Contribution Civic Award categories must submit entries before the new deadline.

Newbury Town Council introduced the Newbury Town Civic Award in 1997.

More recently, the Young Persons Award, the Business Civic Award and the Environmental Contribution Civic Award have run alongside the main Civic Award.

The awards highlight the importance of those who make a difference in the community and are presented to people who have made an exceptional contribution to Newbury, and celebrate the achievements of our local community.

A link to the entry form is: https://newbury.gov.uk/the-council/civic-office/civic-awards/

