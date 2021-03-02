Hungerford Town captain James Rusby speaks out about season ending early

CRUSADERS skipper James Rusby was left frustrated with the National League South season being declared null and void.

Hungerford were sitting in seventh place in the division – the lowest they have been all season – and they were looking like possible play-off contenders.

However, after voting results were announced, the season was therefore scrapped and it now means the club will have to start again next season.

“I’m gutted,” said the captain. “First and foremost, I love the game and obviously didn’t want to stop.

“We were having a good season and it just seems such a waste to have been made null and void, irrespective of where we were in the league.

“Outside of football this year has been massively tough for everyone, but for me personally having had the privilege to carry on playing football was a massive release for me.

“Playing with these boys week in week out and to fight for the three points competitively on a match day is what I love doing,” Rusby said. “We hope we were able to bring a smile to our supporters along the way.”

With recent announcements, the new season – which could start in August – might see fans return to Bulpit Lane and it’s a prospect that Rusby is looking forward to.

He said: “Football isn’t the same without fans in the grounds and I for one have missed them massively.

“Their support via the social media platforms hasn’t gone unnoticed, but let’s hope we can return to normal for the start of next season as fans are the heartbeat of all football clubs.”

Rusby is a leading figure at the club and he was also quick to praise the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

“There is so much work at the club that goes unseen, he said. “The hoops that the chairman, all committee members, volunteers and members of staff have had to jump through to comply with protocols have been astronomical.

“To have got to where we are and to be dealt this hammer blow is not nice, but it was out of our control and we have to remain positive.

“As we know the safety of everyone is paramount and hopefully we can return to normal as soon as possible.”