Share your favourite book - you could win £300

MARKBOROUGH LitFest and English Literature at Bath Spa University are launching the second ‘Love Books’ competition to

celebrate a love of reading among all ages.

Last year there was a wave of enthusiasm, with almost 100 entries across three age groups. As in 2020, winners in each age category will each win £300; runners-up each win £100.

The competition, which runs until June 30, invites participants to explain their choice of a favourite book, poem or play by either a written (up to 750 words) or video (no more than four minutes) response. The emphasis needs to be on what entrants love about their chosen read and why they think others should try it. For more information on the competition, go to

www.lovebookscompetition.org

The competition will be managed by Bath Spa students studying English literature as part of their degree course. Open to three age groups: 13-16, 17-19 and 20+, judges will be looking for creative, passionate and engaging responses. Judges will be Ian Gadd, professor in English literature at Bath Spa University, writer and CEO of William Golding Ltd Judy Carver (daughter of William Golding) and MLF’s ex-chair Jan Williamson.

Senior lecturer in English literature at Bath Spa University Nicola Presley said: “For the 2020 competition, we were delighted to receive such creative and passionate responses on such a diverse range of texts.”

MLF chair Genevieve Clarke said: “Our partnership with English Literature at Bath Spa University for the Love Books Competition feels like a really creative way of celebrating reading.



“We were delighted with the response to its first year and hope that even more adults and young people from around the country will share with us their enthusiasm for books in 2021.”

Planning is under way for this year’s Marlborough LitFest, from September 30 to October 3, with a varied programme of literary events for all ages including fiction, non-fiction, poetry and the annual Big Town Read. The festival aims to champion new, upcoming writers as well as established names and also encourage a love of reading in children and young people with author talks, competitions and an ongoing community outreach programme.

All Marlborough LitFest 2021 events will abide by the Covid-19 guidelines at the time of the festival.

For more information, visit www.marlboroughlitfest.org

