Newbury Racecourse announces plan to entertain crowds once again

NEWBURY Racecourse has announced its remaining racedays in 2021, with the aim of welcoming crowds back from June.

The racecourse has put a plan in place to welcome crowds back, with its first official raceday being on Thursday, June 10.

There will, however, be a limited capacity allowed at the meeting before the first evening fixture on Tuesday, June 22, where there will be no limit on number.

There will also be live music from Olly Murs and Rick Astley later in the year.

Marketing director for Newbury Racecourse Harriet Collins said: “Following the recent Government update and the roadmap to get Britain going again, we too are ready get back to our day-to-day business of providing visitors with memorable days out across all our events and are thrilled to be on-sale for selected 2021 racedays.

“We remain acutely agile to adhere to any specific safety requirements and measures required by the Government and the British Horseracing Authority for future racedays, but we are looking forward to seeing our loyal fanbase and local community back on course, as well as welcoming first-time visitors.

“We have an abundance of outdoor space and new bars and seating areas, which we hope will be well received and some great themed racedays for summer.

“We will also be bringing back our popular Pub in the Paddock across certain weekends so there is plenty to look forward to.

“Importantly, we want to remind anyone thinking about purchasing a ticket or package with us that they can book with confidence with our money-back guarantee if any event is cancelled as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“We can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Tickets for upcoming race meetings can be purchased on the website.

Newbury Racecourse hosts two meeting's this weekend and a report and pictures will be available in next week's Newbury Weekly News.