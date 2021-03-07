Have your say on NHS commemorative garden for Old Hospital Green

VIEWS are being sought on plans to plant an NHS commemorative garden at Old Hospital Green along Andover Road, Newbury.

The green space, which is home to the Binary Conversation sculpture, a pair of steel faces designed by artist Joseph Hillier, has been chosen by Newbury Town Council’s green spaces working group for the new initiative.

Herbs, shrubs and plants known for their medicinal qualities will be planted.

The scheme has been designed by local resident, volunteer and garden designer Fran Lawton.

Ms Lawton said: “The idea of a medicinal garden on the site of the old hospital was a very natural decision.

“To keep up with this theme the layout of the garden was inspired by antibodies.

“The inherent shape of the antibodies allows the immune system to recognise millions of different antigens to defend and protect the body.”

All the plants proposed are medicinal in some way, or cultivars of medicinal plants.

The planting includes witch hazel (hamamelis), a potent anti-inflammatory and antiviral plant, comfrey (symphytum), for healing bruises and sprains, echinacea for coughs, colds and respiratory infections, lady’s mantle (alchemilla mollis) for spasms and ‘female complaints’, and cat mint (nepeta) for calming nerves and congestions.

Councillor and chairman of the working group Jon Gage (Lib Dem, East Fields) said: “We are excited to be able to plant this type of garden area at Old Hospital Green with something a little bit different.

“We’ll be planting some of the well-known herbs, such as thyme, lavender and sage, along with some lesser-known herbs.

“The plants will be labelled with their botanical names, so visitors can have a look and see what has been planted.

“We thought it fitting to dedicate the garden to the NHS, particularly throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic, and as the area was part of the old Newbury Hospital site it is an ideal location.

“Of course, these plants should not be used without proper medical knowledge and will be planted for everyone’s enjoyment to look at and should not be taken away and used for any purpose.”

The council is planning to start planting in April and is welcoming any feedback on the plans.

To give your view, email david.ingram@newbury.gov.uk or write to the Town Hall, Market Place, RG14 5AA.

Newbury Hospital was demolished in 2007 and was replaced by Carnarvon Place.