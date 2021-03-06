Fire services called to tackle mansion blaze in Lower Basildon

A NUMBER of fire appliances were called out to a derelict mansion house in Lower Basildon, in the early hours of today (Saturday).

Crews from Mortimer Fire Station, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Services and Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service tackled the eight pump fire, using Light Portable Pumps to get water from the River Thames.

It's the second night in a row that appliances from Mortimer were required as they assisted central Reading crews with a 4 pump flat fire in Tilehurst, in the early hours of Friday.

They were then sent to Woodley for an incident at a coach yard.

The group manager, Paul Thomas, said: “Our crews worked excellently alongside our blue light partners – Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service - from the very start of the incident.

“Upon arrival, officers assessed the potential risks well and the quick actions of crews entering the warehouse undoubtedly prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby vehicles.”

Fortunately, no injuries were sustained from these two incidents.

Newbury Today will provide more details on the Lower Basildon fire as soon as we get them. A tweet (below) from Mortimer Fire Station said appliances had been at the incident for most of the night.