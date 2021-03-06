West Berkshire supermarket Aldi signs up to Deliveroo to offer online delivery services

A SUPERMARKET in West Berkshire is the latest to sign up to online food delivery company Deliveroo to provide items to people living nearby.

Aldi, in London Road, Newbury, has confirmed they will be using the online service enabling customers to shop without leaving their homes.

Residents living with 6km of the store can pick up more than 400 items on sale at the London Road store, using the Deliveroo mobile app.

It will work in the same way as other businesses and once ordered, products are picked and packed by Aldi colleagues before being delivered by Deliveroo’s network of riders in as little as 20 minutes.

The scheme could help hundreds of vulnerable people in the pandemic as well as those who are having to self-isolate.

The trial was initially launched at stores in England last May and is now available at around 120 stores across the UK.

Communications director at Aldi UK, Richard Thornton, said: “We’re finding customers really value having more ways to shop at Aldi, particularly in Berkshire.

“That’s why we’re extending our partnership with Deliveroo to the Newbury store, offering Aldi’s unbeatable value to even more customers.”

Chief business officer at Deliveroo, Carlo Mocci, added: “Bringing great selection to our customers is at the heart of what we do here at Deliveroo.

“That’s why we are delighted that even more customers across the UK will be able to choose from a wide range of Aldi’s great quality and affordable groceries delivered directly to their door.”

In addition to Deliveroo, Aldi is also trialling a Click and Collect service at over 200 locations, where customers can also order a full range of groceries online at groceries.aldi.co.uk then collect them in pre-booked one-hour collection slots from their local store.