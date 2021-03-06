Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury's Luke Humphries storms in UK Open quarter-final after 10-4 win against Martijn Kleermaker

The 26-year-old will play in the last eight on Sunday

LUKE Humphries made quick work of reaching the quarter-finals of the Ladbrokes UK Open as he beat Martijn Kleermaker 10-4.

The 26-year-old raced into a 3-0 lead against his Dutch opponent, but Kleermaker hit back and levelled the scores at 3-3.

Humphries regained control in the contest and took a 6-4 lead at the halfway stage.

The world number 41 then took a firm hold of the game and rattled off four legs on the spin, which included a 108 checkout, to win the match.

After his win against Kleermaker, he said: "I love a quick-paced game, but I must be honest when I went 3-0 I felt a little bit nervous and it's not like me.

"I know what tonight meant for me and I needed the win because I didn't want to be known as just the World Championship quarter-finalist and that's it.

"I am a decent player and it was a good draw for us and I am happy to get through the game, but I do feel there is still a lot to come from me."

Earlier in the day, Humphries secured his passage in the competition by beating Ryan Searle 10-8.

"It's been a really good day and, for me, I came into the tournament hoping to win a couple of games to build my confidence up.

"It was important for me to bounce back after a disappointing World Championship because I know I have the ability to perform at different places."

This will be Humphries' first television quarter-final, outside of the PDC World Championships, and it's a feat he hopes to build on.

"It's not all about the World Championships and I have said in previous interviews that I can't rush my progress, even though everyone knows the ability is there.

"I just need time to build myself up and get into these tournaments and a great run here is fantastic for me and it's not over for me.

"Everyone knows I have been working hard, both on and off the board, and it's paying dividends and I am hoping I can keep doing what I am doing."

