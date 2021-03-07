Police scale back search for missing Basingstoke man last seen in Burghclere

POLICE who were investigating the disappearance of a Basingstoke man have announced they are scaling back their searches after almost three weeks of searching.

Charles Knight was last seen leaving his parents' home in Burghclere at around 8.30am on Wednesday, February 17.

Since the 30-year-old went missing, police have carried out searches in the area surrounding where he was last seen and volunteers from Hampshire and Berkshire Search and Rescue have assisted.

However, after two-and-a-half weeks of searching, Hampshire Constabulary is scaling back the operation.

Detective inspector Dan Voller said: "It is 18 days since Charles was reported missing, and we continue to be extremely concerned for his welfare.

"We have carried out an extensive search of woodland surrounding his last known location, and have investigated a number of reported sightings.

"Sadly, we have not located Charles.

"I want to reassure everyone that although the searches are being scaled back, our investigation into Charles' disappearance is ongoing and all new lines of enquiry will be thoroughly investigated.

"I know this has been an incredibly difficult time for Charles' family and friends and our thoughts are with them. We will continue to keep his family informed and they are being supported.

"We are asking the community to remain vigilant and report anything that may assist our investigation to locate him.

"Charles was last seen wearing a green jacket, green cap, black trousers and walking boots.

"He is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with tanned skin and of slim build, with dark hair and a beard. He also has a number of tattoos on his arms and hands.

"If you do have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting 44210059947."