Newbury ace Luke Humphries comes from behind to beat Dave Chisnall and reach UK Open semi-final

The 26-year-old has made a televised semi-final for the first time in his career

Luke Humphries - Credit: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

NEWBURY darts ace Luke Humphries has reached the semi-final of the Ladbrokes UK Open after beating Dave Chisnall 10-9 in a thrilling last-eight clash.

The 26-year-old went 2-0 down in the early stages of the contest, but after reeling off five consecutive legs he took control and had a 5-2 lead.

Both players continued to hit back at eachother and at the halfway stage of the game, Chisnall checked out with a 153 to make the score 6-4 to Humphries.

The world number seven came out from the break strongest and levelled the game at 6-6, before going on to take out 155 and lead 8-7.

However, Humphries held his nerve and turn it around to take the win in a final-leg shootout.

After the game, he said: “I can’t put it into words at the moment because I always strive to do really well in darts, but when I came here [on Friday] I never expected to be here now.

“This could be the only major for me for five or six months, if I don’t qualify for the Matchplay or Grand Prix events, so I wanted to make an impact.

“My heart was pounding and my hands were shaking because it means a lot to me and to be in a semi-final it’s a different spectacle for me and my family will be very proud.”

Humphries will be back on stage this evening for a semi-final clash, with the draw yet to be made.

