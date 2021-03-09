Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day will be streamed online due to coronavirus restrictions

THIS year’s Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day will take place online, instead of its traditional format, due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Some of the usual most popular events will be streamed online to support the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and other local charities.

Video tours and entertainment will be free-to-view throughout the Easter weekend, Friday, April 2 through to Monday, April 5, on the Lambourn Open Day website.

The ‘videos’ page will bring the best of Lambourn straight into your homes, with viewers enjoying the action encouraged to donate to the charities on the website.

Racing fans across the globe will be able to see behind scenes at some of the UK’s leading training operations, with each Lambourn trainer’s page having a 360-degree stable tour, with horses of interest listed underneath.

There will be a number of short videos and insight from some of the top names in Lambourn including from Nicky Henderson, Charlie Hills and Oliver Sherwood.

There will be a Silent Auction and a Raffle with some great prizes, and some interesting articles. All of this will be viewable on the Lambourn Open Day website.

There will be opportunities to look inside Lambourn’s leading equine sites, such as Oaksey House and behind the scenes access on the Lambourn gallops.

The chairman of the Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day, Mark Smyly, said: “Sadly we won’t be able to welcome visitors to Lambourn as usual this Good Friday. However, we are very excited to be able to bring some of the best bits of Lambourn online.

“This year more than ever it is important that we continue to promote our sport and help raise funds for our charities - the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and our brilliant local charities.

“These charities have suffered from underfunding during the pandemic and, having not been able to put on an event in 2020, it is essential that we raise valuable money for them.

“We hope racing fans across the country will enjoy the great insight on offer from Lambourn and support our charities by donating.”