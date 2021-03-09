Mary Hare to launch therapy centre in Newbury

A SPEECH and language therapy centre, aimed at individuals and schools in the local community, is opening in Newbury.

The Mary Hare organisation – which runs the Mary Hare primary and secondary schools for deaf children in West Berkshire – is behind the idea, which will include one-to-one therapy sessions, group sessions, training and advice.

Katherine Clements, who heads up the Speech and Language Therapy Service, said: “We are delighted to be able to share our expertise with those who need it most.

“We are experienced in working with children and young people of all ages with a range of needs including speech difficulties, language and vocabulary delays, developmental language disorders, auditory processing disorders and many more.

“We are also experienced in supporting clients with communication difficulties related to hearing impairment as well as developing listening skills using assistive devices such as hearing aids or cochlear implants.”

The service will be available to pre-school and school-aged children, teens and adults and therapy sessions will take place at the Arlington Arts Centre, or at the young person’s school.

In addition to this, the service also offers online therapy sessions via Microsoft Teams.

Assessment packages are available in order to identify specific needs, recommend suitable targets and provide advice.

Teenagers and young adults can access therapy packages to support their transition into adulthood with the development of communication and life skills.

Adults may access the service to help them maximise their listening skills after receiving hearing aids or as part of a rehabilitation package following cochlear implant surgery.

The service will also prove vital to many schools requiring individual or group therapy for their pupils, particularly when this can be carried out on site.

Training workshops on areas such as deaf awareness, emotional literacy and social skills will also be offered by the centre to schools, employers and families.

This service is running one day a week with plans to expand with an increase in demand.

For more details, visit www.maryhare.org/uk/speech-language-therapy or email privatetherapy@maryhare.org.uk