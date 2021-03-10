All About Dogs show to take place in Newbury this Summer

ALL About Dogs, the UK’s largest and fastest growing festivals devoted to dogs and their owners, has confirmed it will take place at Newbury Showground this summer.

This year there are five shows due to take place across the country, including the all-new Paws at the Palace event at Blenheim Palace in early July.

The All About Dogs extravaganza will also be visiting Newark Showground, Norfolk Showground and Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

The festival will take place at the Showground on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Created by dog lovers for dog lovers, the shows are the ultimate weekend of canine fun, entertainment and adventure.

All About Dogs director, Matt Upson, said: “We see the shows as really fun family events and we are always looking at new ways to entertain our visitors.

“Our aim is to deliver a spectacular, feel-good day out for both our two and four legged visitors and to offer them something unique they wouldn’t get at a traditional dog show event.

“Obviously our events will only be taking place in line with government guidelines, but we are positively planning to host our shows this year and will be putting in place social distancing and guidelines for all our visitors to keep everyone safe,” he added.

Should government guidelines mean that some events may have to be postponed, ticket holders will be able to move their booking or be entitled to a refund.

There’s an unrivalled programme of shows, events, arena displays, demonstrations, activities and family entertainment as well as expert advice and unbeatable shopping opportunities.

From fun dog show classes – for everything from the cutest pup and best rescue to waggiest tail and worst hair day – to talent shows for gifted pooches, All About Dogs is a joyous celebration of man’s best friend.

World class arena displays showcase the extraordinary skills and bonds of both the dogs and their handlers, and there’s the chance to chat with renowned dog experts at the Village Green.

‘Meet the Breeds’ sessions provide a fascinating insight into the individual characteristics, requirements and personalities of different breeds, and there are a host of rescue centres, owners, charities and clubs on hand to answer questions.

There will be a full programme of interactive talks and demonstrations as well as special guest star appearances, plus a huge selection of both dog-related and general stands and stalls selling the very latest gadgets and products, with lots of special discounted prices.

All About Dogs is a family event with great entertainment for all ages including loads of activities for kids to enjoy.

For all the latest information and to book tickets visit www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk

For more information and to arrange interviews and photo opportunities please call Nikki Smith on 01637 873379 or email Nikki@flamingo-marketing.co.uk