Coronavirus West Berkshire: latest coronavirus figures as of March 10

Increase of eight in past 24 hours

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,152 - an increase of eight in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 4 is 29.7, with 547cases in the seven days to March 4.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 22,809,829 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 8, with 1,254,353 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,234,924, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 5,926.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 124,987.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 190.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 143,259 as of Friday, February 26.

