Reading Crown Court: Stalker from Newbury 'assaulted prison staff'

A CONVICTED stalker will likely be jailed for his crime, a judge has warned.

Meanwhile the 30-year-old from Newbury has reportedly got himself into fresh trouble – by assaulting a prison officer.

Andrew William Dobson, of Elizabeth Avenue, had been awaiting sentencing in custody, having been refused bail by Reading magistrates last month.

He was due to have been brought from prison to the dock at Reading Crown Court to learn his fate on Thursday, March 11.

Amy King, prosecuting, and Rhian Wood, defending, had assembled for the hearing but Dobson did not appear.

After making inquiries, Judge Edward Burgess QC told Ms Wood: “It appears your client has, to use the vernacular, been ‘acting up’ in prison.

“Whether or not that proves to be accurate, he has allegedly assaulted a member of prison staff.”

Dobson has admitted stalking Eleanor Hughes in Newbury between November 27 last year and Monday, February 1 this year.

He had bombarded Ms Hughes with messages via email and social media applications such as Instagram and Facebook.

He also sent unwanted gifts to her place of work, the prosecution have said.

At a preliminary hearing before magistrates last month, Dobson was told that the matter was so serious that the magistrates considered their own powers of punishment were insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the case to Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

At Thursday’s hearing Ms Wood replied to Judge Burgess: “I’m told he had to be restrained and was particularly volatile today and perhaps not in the best frame of mind to have a conference with me.”

Judge Burgess warned that Dobson would likely receive a custodial sentence and Ms Wood responded: “I agree it is likely to be a custodial sentence.

“He is obviously dealing with other issues and perhaps sentencing today would not be the best option.”

Ms King said she had nothing to say on the matter.

Judge Burgess said Dobson must remain in custody until a new sentencing date can be fixed.