Thorngrove School bake-off is a tasty success

YOUNG bakers at Thorngrove School have raised more than £600 for Greenham Trust’s laptops appeal by taking part in a cake-making competition.

Pupils and staff at the North Hampshire school were asked to bake and decorate a cake resembling life at the school, with the cakes judged by Pleesecakes founder Joe Moruzzi.

Cake designs ranged from school subjects to sports like football, rugby and hockey, as well as forest logs.

There was even a Gruffalo cake, and another based on Henry VIII and his six wives.

Entry cost £5 and they were split into four categories – nursery to Year 2, Years 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and staff members, with the winners scooping a personalised apron with ‘Thorngrove School Bake Off 2021’ on the front.

There were more than 100 entries and £645 was raised in total – matched by the trust itself, which was providing laptops and tablets for disadvantaged children during lockdown learning.

School secretary Charlotte Higgs said the initiative had been a great way to do something different at the school.

She said: “There was a lot of chat between the children about what cake they were going to make.

“They kept encouraging each other and there was a lot of excitement

“It was something different and gave them something to look forward to rather than just usual school subjects.

“We are so proud that so many of our pupils got involved with the fundraiser and that amount that has been raised.”

On Monday, all children returned to the school after two months learning from home and Mrs Higgs said it was good to have all the children back.

She added: “Everyone is very happy and there are lots of smiley faces.

“We’ve just tested all our Year 7s and 8s, and we’ve had no positive tests at all, which is amazing. We’ve been quite lucky.

“They’re looking forward to being able to do the tests from home, because it takes about 30 minutes waiting around at school.

“For the children now it’s basically about remembering how to be in a classroom because they haven’t been in class for so long, and building the bonds back up.

“It’s about getting them focusing on what they’ve learned so far this term rather than pushing more on them.”