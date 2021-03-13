Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Serious incident in Newbury after woman and child fall in Kennet & Avon Canal

Helicopter among vehicles in attendance

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Emergency in Newbury after woman and child fall in Kennet & Avon Canal

Emergency services launched a mass response in Newbury this afternoon after a woman and child fell into the Kennet & Avon Canal.

Around 2pm, multiple units - including police, ambulance and fire crews - were called to the scene.

The woman and child have been taken to hospital.

Jack Abell, media officer at Thames Valley Police, said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 2pm today following reports that a woman and a three-year-old child had fallen into the canal near Ash Bridge, close to the A339, Newbury.

"Officers and other emergency services attended. Both the woman and child have been recovered from the water and are being taken to hospital for treatment at this time.

"Officers remain on the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"If anyone has any concerns or information which they think could help our investigation into this incident, please call us on 101, quoting reference number INC-20210313-1050."

The public is being urged to avoid the area, and onlookers have been moved on.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • newburywolf

    13/03/2021 - 16:25

    we had police car after police car go screaming past for ages, sirens blaring out, multiple fire engines, ambulances, helicopters overhead for ages. We thought a plane must have crashed or something. Glad they are ok, but really?

    Reply

  • From Luddite Lodge

    13/03/2021 - 16:15

    Passed the emergency services today attending- hope all is well for mother and child.

    Reply

Incident on Kennet & Avon Canal

Traffic jammed over A339 in Newbury amid major incident

Appeal for West Berkshire farm shop refused

Appeal for West Berkshire farm shop refused

Parents raise concern over pupils’ false positive tests

Parents raise concern over pupils’ false positive tests

Woman fined for trying to shame ex-partner

Woman fined for trying to shame ex-partner

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33