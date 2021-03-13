Serious incident in Newbury as woman and child fall in Kennet & Avon Canal

Emergency services launched a mass response in Newbury this afternoon (Saturday) after a woman and child fell into the Kennet & Avon Canal.

Around 2pm, multiple units - including police, ambulance and fire crews - were called to the scene.

The woman and child have been taken to hospital.

Jack Abell, media officer at Thames Valley Police, said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 2pm today following reports that a woman and a three-year-old child had fallen into the canal near Ash Bridge, close to the A339, Newbury.

"Officers and other emergency services attended. Both the woman and child have been recovered from the water and are being taken to hospital for treatment at this time.

"Officers remain on the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"If anyone has any concerns or information which they think could help our investigation into this incident, please call us on 101, quoting reference number INC-20210313-1050."

The public is being urged to avoid the area, and onlookers have been moved on.