Arlington Arts glows red in solidarity for live events workers



ARLINGTON Arts lit up red again on Tuesday in support of the live events industry’s Light it in Red campaign.

It was showing solidarity for those who work or have worked in this hard-hit sector, as many businesses are on the brink of collapse.

It marked a year to the day that theatres went dark due to Government restrictions.

Previous campaigns have raised the profile of the industry in crisis as festivals, events and performances were unable to safely open between lockdowns.

This campaign is for all those still working or training and those who have had to walk away due to personal and financial hardship, to show support for those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, for those who have lost family members, for those who have lost homes and livelihoods and for those who have put their lives on hold.

As the message is one of hope and support, people were asked to use the symbol of a heart to send their message – illuminating buildings and social media.

Arlington Arts partnered with UK Live sound (Reading), ITM AV (Wokingham), RPA Sound (Southampton), SKAN PA (Newbury) and WCE-AV (Maidenhead) to show support to the industry.