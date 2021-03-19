Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man denies towpath indecent exposure

A MAN has appeared in court charged with exposing himself to a woman in Newbury.

The alleged incident happened on the canal towpath in Newbury while a woman was out jogging.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 11, was Ronald Martin.

The 40-year-old, who lives at Home Straight in Newbury, is accused of intentionally exposing his genitals on May 2 last year, intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress, contrary to section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The offence is described as an ‘each way’ offence, meaning that it can be tried either at the magistrates’ court or at the Crown Court.

Mr Martin, who wore a dark tee-shirt and trousers and was represented by Robert Jaques, spoke only to confirm his details, to deny the single charge and to elect trial by judge and jury at the Crown Court.

Magistrates therefore adjourned the case until a preliminary hearing can be arranged at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Martin was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.