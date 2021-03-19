Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 18, 2021

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,209 – an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 13 is 30.9, with 49 cases in the seven days to March 13.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 25,735,472 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 17, with 1,879,054 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,280,882, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,303.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 125,926.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 95.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 146,487 as of Friday, March 5.

