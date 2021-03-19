Hungerford care home reopen their doors as some coronavirus restrictions are lifted

AT last! There were joyous smiles as Hungerford Care Home was able to welcome back friends and relatives as some coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Home manager Liz Darley said: “It’s been really lovely – a very touching and emotional week for everyone and I hope it can continue as restrictions are lifted and we head back to a sense of normality.

“I would like to also thank Emma who has done a wonderful job coordinating the visits this week and ensuring that everyone is safe throughout their visits.”

Kim Cowie said, after visiting her mother Wini: “I was very excited to be visiting mum today for the first time in nearly three months.

“Hungerford Care Home has been amazing looking after mum during these difficult times.

“We’ve been lucky to have video calls with mum each week and want to thank everyone for organising this.

“Just to be close to her again and be able to talk without technology, just the way we used to, is such a lovely thing to do.

“Everything was so safe and secure for me and also my mum.

“Let’s hope that life is starting to get back to some sort of normality.”

Rosemary Collins said she had been “looking forward to seeing Alan, my husband of 61 years and hoping he feels the same”.

She added: “It seems such a long time since we were together, albeit for half an hour.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity.”

The home’s ‘visiting champion’, Emma Sutton, said: “It’s been really lovely to finally have our wonderful residents’ families able to visit again.

“The visits that have happened from Monday have been very touching and I feel very lucky to be a part of the home and assist with families being re-united.”

From this month, Government rules allowed each care home resident to nominate a single named visitor who will be able to enter the care home for regular visits.

Guidance states: “These visitors should be tested using rapid lateral flow tests before every visit, must wear the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow all other infection control measures (which the care home will guide them on) during visits.

“Visitors and residents are advised to keep physical contact to a minimum.

“Visitors and residents may wish to hold hands, but should bear in mind that any contact increases the risk of transmission.

“There should not be close physical contact such as hugging.”

The official statement adds: “Visiting is a central part of care home life.

“It is crucially important for maintaining the health, wellbeing and quality of life of residents.

“Visiting is also vital for family and friends to maintain contact and life-long relationships with their loved ones and contribute to their support and care.

“When the data shows it is safe, the Government wants to go further and allow more visitors.”