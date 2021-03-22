New work appears overnight on Reading Bridge, but is it a Banksy?

The Reading Banksy drama continues…

Last week a Banksy-style image of a typewriter mimicking the one on Banksy’s Creative Escape on the Wall of Reading Gaol, appeared on Reading Bridge.

Banksy's original work was defaced, supposedly by rivals Team Robbo. This new work was also defaced with a Team Robbo tag.

And this morning @newburytoday has received a photograph of a new piece of street art that has appeared over that graffiti overnight (Sunday, Monday). But is it a Banksy?

Banksy confirmed the original painting, of an inmate escaping over a wall at the former Reading prison that once incarcerated playwright Oscar Wilde, was his work.

The artwork on the jail's red brick wall in Forbury Road, shows a man escaping using a rope of knotted paper coming from a typewriter. The work appeared overnight between Sunday, February 28, and Monday, March 1.

The famously anonymous street artist posted a video spoof of US TV tutorial artist Bob Ross on his Instagram page and website to confirm he was behind the graffiti. In the footage, Banksy is seen making the work entitled Create Escape on the outside wall of Reading Prison at night.

It's thought that Banksy’s installation may be in support of Reading Borough Council’s bid to convert the prison into an arts and heritage site – a move that has already been backed by a number of celebrities.



Reading Bridge

Reading Gaol