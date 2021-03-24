Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Corn Exchange ready to welcome families back in person for Easter activities

Programme planned at Covid-secure learning centre

The Corn Exchange is preparing to welcome participants back in person to its Learning Centre next month.

They plan to reopen the doors of the Covid-secure centre in the Market Place on Monday, April 12, with a programme of Easter holiday workshops for children, young people and families, as part of the government's next step out of lockdown. 

They expect to be running weekly early years classes from the following week. 

Activities on offer are:

  • Creative Stay and Play (Mon, April 12, 9.30am & 2pm) Join the Early Years and Education Coordinator for play, craft and social time with your under-2s
  • Creative Arts (Tue, April 13-15) Go sailing with pirates and duelling with giants in these imaginative sessions for infants and juniors.
  • Let's Act (Tue, April 13-15, 2pm) Explore characters, scenes and scripts in this workshop for young people in school Years 7-9.
  • Family Friday Arts (Fri 16 Apr, 10am & 2pm) Play, learn, move and craft with your child in these creative sessions. For ages 4-7. 

    Find out more at www.cornexchangenew.com

