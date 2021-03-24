Newbury Corn Exchange ready to welcome families back in person for Easter activities

POLL: Do you approve of the plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?
Wed, 24 Mar 2021
The Corn Exchange is preparing to welcome participants back in person to its Learning Centre next month.
They plan to reopen the doors of the Covid-secure centre in the Market Place on Monday, April 12, with a programme of Easter holiday workshops for children, young people and families, as part of the government's next step out of lockdown.
They expect to be running weekly early years classes from the following week.
Activities on offer are:
Find out more at www.cornexchangenew.com
