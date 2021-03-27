New dates announced for Chris Evans' Retro CarFest

Following latest news of the Roadmap to Recovery, Chris Evans has announced a new date for the family festival Retro CarFest and confirmed the release of more tickets for sale on April 1.

Retro CarFest is now all set to go ahead at Bicester Heritage from August 13–15.

The date move means that this new weekend festival will fall safely within Step 4 of the government’s roadmap and will allow more people to come together and enjoy a weekend of nostalgia.

Increasing demand from CarFest fans has meant the original date has been changed in order to allow for the release of even more tickets. Organisers are however still remaining ‘responsible and cautious’ and will release limited tickets in April, ensuring that they are still able to deliver a safe and if necessary, socially distanced environment.

Chris Evans, who created CarFest to raise funds for charity back in 2012 says: ‘This exciting new festival brings together all your favourite memories of your childhood and is the ultimate nostalgia trip!’

Across the weekend, the Main Stage will play host to a fabulous line-up of acts joining forces to help celebrate the creation of Retro CarFest with Gabrielle, Happy Mondays, Scouting for Girls and Ultimate Elton to name a few.

Joining Chris Evans on the stage will also be some very special legends from the worlds of TV, radio, sports and music.

As well as a great music line-up, the festival site is packed with entertainment and activities for the whole family including four daily track shows featuring a breath-taking collection of cars, a host of interactive stands and features, shopping and loads to eat and drink.

Shaun O'Hara, Events Director at Bicester Heritage adds: ‘We are delighted to join Chris and the CarFest family for Summer 2021. Retro CarFest fits perfectly with our vibrant location for industry-leading automotive specialists and with our cinematic backdrop ready for action, we expect the festival to become a key highlight in our events calendar for years to come.’



Since CarFest was born, 10 years ago, its sole purpose has been to raise funds for UK Charities, and it has successfully raised over £16.5 million for partner charities over the years. This new festival will continue to #DoMoreGood to raise funds for UK Charities in 2021, with 20% of the face value of ticket prices and all profits going directly to its charity partners: BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust, Starlight Children’s Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Evans said: “2020 was tough for us, but had an even more devastating impact on charities across the UK. It’s critical that we are able to bring CarFest back this year and raise even more money to help our charities, that have continued with their essential work in supporting the most vulnerable of our communities.”

Retro CarFest will be carefully designed to ensure the whole site, including staff and visitors meet with the latest government guidelines around Covid-19. As well as the launch of this Oxfordshire based festival weekend in August, CarFest will also return Hampshire in August. CarFest South is held at Laverstoke Park Farm from August 27-29

The highly sought-after tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday, April 1, with adult day tickets starting from £74, and are only available online at: www.carfest.org.



