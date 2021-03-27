Bourbon Beauty lands Grade 2 success at Newbury for trainer Alex Hales

BOURBON Beauty landed the BetVictor Novices’ Mares’ Hurdle as the jumps season came to a close at Newbury today (Saturday).

The six-year-old finished ahead of Marada in second and the Nicky Henderson-trained Lilly Pedlar in third place.

Alex Hales, who trains the six-year-old, said that the Hurdle race was one that he was targeting.

“It’s been a loose plan and if you have a nice mare, then you want to come here at the end of the season and she has been very consistent.

“We had a bit of a wobble at Warwick, which was disappointing, but it was better ground [today] and she travelled beautifully.”

It’s been Hales’ best season to date and the Oxfordshire-based handler was quick to praise the team at home.

“She brought the 21 up, so it’s our best ever season and I am delighted for the team at home because it’s hard work.

“She jumped well, apart from the second last and she is obviously at the top of her game.”

Jockey Harry Bannister, added: “It’s nice to get the win because she has hit the crossbar more times than she’s won.

“She is very honest, she has a good attitude and she is very easy to ride - very straightforward and I think the better ground suited her.”

Elsewhere on the day, the Paul Nicholls-trained Good Ball continued his fine run at Newbury with a second win in three outings as he won the BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

The four-year-old was ridden by Harry Cobden and after the race, he said: “He jumps very well, does everything right and he obviously stays well.

“The ground probably helped his wind a little bit, but he’ll be a really nice horse and Paul has properly looked after him by not running him too much.

“He is one of the nicer four-year-olds and he is very buzzy at home, he has got into a very good rhythm now.”

In the opening race of the afternoon, the Rebecca Curtis-trained Tinkers Hill Tommy took victory, while in the BetVictor Handicap Steeple Chase, it was Espoir de Teillee who came home in first place.

Jockey Tom Cannon was in the winners enclosure soon after as Lord Baddesley claimed victory in the Irish Thoroughbred Novices’ Hurdle race.

Cannon then secured a quick-fire double as Shut The Box powered to victory in the Class 3 Steeple Chase for trainer Chris Gordon.

In the final race of the day, it was Jonbon - the full brother to Douvan - who landed success for Lambourn trainer Henderson.