Seven Barrows trainer Nicky Henderson hails 'special' Jonbon after debut win at Newbury

SEVEN Barrows trainer Nicky Henderson has labelled Jonbon as 'special' after his debut under rules at Newbury resulted in success.

The gelding was purchased at the Goffs UK November P2P Sale for £570,000 by JP McManus.

Jonbon, who is also the full brother to the great Douvan and son of Walk In The Park, was making his first appearance for Henderson, who was very impressed with the performance.

"We are very lucky to be sent horses like this and there is pressure that comes with it, but we were waiting for what we hoped and thought was going to happen.

"It was lovely to see him do what he did because he raced beautifully, he was relaxed and everything was done nicely and I have to say thanks to JP for letting us have him."

The Seven Barrows handler revealed that Jonbon won't run again until the jumps season returns towards the end of this year.

"He'll go straight home, he won't run again and now we all have a summer where we can dream of what might happen this year.

"I think he is a bit special and what he has done today was what you would've hoped to have seen and now we just have to look forward.

"He is a gorgeous horse, he has got the pedigree and the looks and he has come with big recommendations and it's the first step of what I hope will be a long and successful career.

"I was very pleased with how relaxed he was and how he got on with the job because it was very professional and he has been beautifully educated in Ireland."

Despite being in Lambourn for a short period, Henderson is confident that the future will be bright.

"We have not had to gallop him or train him too much, but he has done small bits of work and they have all been very clearly of a high standard.

"It was nice to get that run under his belt and he knows what the game is all about and mentally and physically he is a gorgeous horse.

"He ticks every box you want to see and we're very lucky with where he is."

Jockey Nico de Boinville, who saddled Jonbon to victory, said: "We had to treat him like any other horse and irrespective of the price tag, he has shown what he can really do.

"It's the start of his career, so we were mindful of that and hopefully it is onwards and upwards.

"He was nice and relaxed and it couldn't have gone any better for us," admitted de Boinville. "I was a bit worried that there wasn't going to be any pace early doors, but it turned into a nice race in the end.

"He has come from a good school in Ireland and it's all about progression now. You want to see them run through the line and he gave me that in the end."