Coronavirus restrictions eased as roadmap out of lockdown reaches next stage

AS of today (Monday) restrictions have eased in the next stage of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown.

People across the country are now allowed to meet in groups of six or as two households and outdoor team sports can resume as restrictions are loosened.

The first stage of Boris Johnson’s roadmap began on March 8, when all children in schools were allowed to return and socially distanced one-to-one meetings were permitted outdoors.

Care home residents were also allowed one regular visitor as long as they took tests and wore PPE.

From today, the ‘stay at home rule’ has been lifted although those who can will still be expected to work from home.

People should continue to work from home where they can. Where workers cannot, they have been advised to only travel when routes are less busy.

This will minimise unnecessary spread of the virus as restrictions begin to ease.

Travel abroad will continue to be prohibited for holidays to tackle the spread of new variants from across the world - with £5,000 fines being issued to those who break this rule.

This is especially important as the Prime Minister warned last week of a third wave arising in Europe which could begin to wash up on the UK's shores.

Households can now meet outdoors or in private gardens, as evidence shows the virus is less transmissible in the fresh air.

Groups can meet with up to six people or limit themselves to just two households.

The rule of six does include children and people in bubbles with another household.

These rules are in place just in time for the Easter holidays, giving families more freedom during a much needed break.

Outdoor swimming pools, tennis, basketball courts and other outdoor sports facilities will be allowed to reopen.

Those employed at the facilities will return to work and visitors will be allowed to take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

If cases stay low, restrictions will relax again on April 12.

This will allow all non-essential shops to reopen - including hairdressers and nail salons.

Libraries, community centres, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues can also open two weeks from today - as well as indoor leisure centres where people can visit with their support bubble.