Outdoor sports makes a return as coronavirus restrictions are eased

AS of today (Monday) outdoor sports and organised team sports can resume as restrictions have eased in the next stage of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The first stage of Boris Johnson’s roadmap began on March 8, when all children in schools were allowed to return and socially distanced one-to-one meetings were permitted outdoors.

However, groups can now meet with up to six people or limit themselves to just two households.

Outdoor swimming pools, tennis, basketball courts, golf courses and other outdoor sports facilities across West Berkshire will be allowed to reopen after months of being closed.

Organised team sports can also resume outdoors, meaning grassroots competitions can take place ahead of the Easter break.

The Newbury Sunday League will be back in action over the Easter weekend with a number of football teams playing for the first time in 2021.

Those employed at the facilities will return to work and visitors will be allowed to take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

