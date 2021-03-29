Danny Robinson preparing for new season with Hungerford Town after start date revealed

HUNGERFORD Town manager Danny Robinson has started planning for the 2021/22 National League South season after start dates were announced.

The National League revealed that the North and South campaigns will begin on Saturday, August 14.

Now that Robinson has been made aware of the date, he believes planning for the season will become easier.

He said: “I am really glad that they have come out really early because it gives us a timeframe and we have already sorted out some of pre-season already.

“I am very much looking forward to it all and we know this time round it will be extra hard because I don’t think teams will take us as lightly as they did last year.”

Despite seeing their recent campaign be null and void, Robinson has admitted that his work has not stopped.

He said: “Any manager will tell you that they never stop, it’s a 24/7 job and I am no different to anyone because I am already planning with stuff we can do for next season.

“We have been talking with the existing squad and we have to try and nail down as many of that squad as possible.

“It’s going well at the minute, but we have to get on with it and it’s nice the National League have come out nice and early and we can start to plan for pre-season.”

Work has also continued behind the scenes at Bulpit Lane, with new changing rooms being installed, as well as other ground maintenance.

With the ongoing work, Robinson wants to respond with his own thanks to the committee by having another successful season.

He said: “One thing apparent from Patrick [Chambers] and the committee is that they want to punch above their weight for as long as possible and that means staying in the division.

“We have to keep them in this division because you see so many people putting in so much work behind the scenes and it inspires myself, my staff and the players to replicate that on the football pitch.”